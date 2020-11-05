Funeral details announced after 'power couple' perishes in accident

A memorial service for esteemed entrepreneur Thabiso Tlelai and his wife Ayanda, a qualified lawyer and businesswoman, will be held on Friday, after they died in a horrific car crash on Sunday.

The Tlelai family announced in a press statement that the memorial service of the couple would be held at their home in Waterfall Estate, north of Johannesburg, from midday.

"The couple will be laid to rest in Maseru, Lesotho, on Saturday, the 14th November 2020," read the family statement

"The power business couple passed on after a horrific car accident near the eastern Free State town of Warden on Sunday afternoon. When the tragic incident prematurely ended their lives, the couple were operating numerous businesses in property development, mining, tourism and financial services in Gauteng, Free State, Eastern Cape as well as Lesotho."

Thabiso, a BCom degree graduate from the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, was the owner and CEO of Don Suite Hotels for over a decade.

He also served on the boards of South Africa Tourism, the National Empowerment Corporation and Basil Read, among others. He was also a founder and chairperson of the Tourism Business Council of SA.

Ayanda, a graduate with a law degree from the National University of Lesotho, was an advocate of the South African High Court and the first black member of Free State Bar in 1996.She joined her husband in business was instrumental in building the Free State and Lesotho legs of family businesses.

The Tlelai family expressed gratitude for the outpouring messages of tributes, love and condolences we have received from thousands of people throughout Southern Africa.

"Due to the ongoing Covid epidemic in South Africa and Lesotho, the physical attendance of the memorial service and the burial will be limited and we appeal to friends, well-wishers and members of the public to make use of virtual platforms to follow the proceedings as we begin the journey of laying our beloved brother and father as well as sister and mother, to rest."

The memorial may followed on Zoom: meeting ID: 867 9852 2253