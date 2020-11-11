South Africa

34 arrested at hijacked property in Jeppestown

By TiimesLIVE - 11 November 2020 - 14:07
The City of Johannesburg said the arrest of 34 trespassers 'is a clear indication of the city’s commitment to improve safety and ultimately make Joburg safer'. File image.
The City of Johannesburg said the arrest of 34 trespassers 'is a clear indication of the city’s commitment to improve safety and ultimately make Joburg safer'. File image.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

The City of Johannesburg says a hijacked property in Jeppestown was returned to its owner after a joint operation on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by the city's group forensic and investigation service (GFIS), the police and Johannesburg metropolitan policet.

The city said 34 people were arrested on charges of trespassing and contempt of court.

"It is alleged the rightful owner purchased the property in 2014. While he was busy doing renovations to the property, the suspects illegally occupied the property," the city said.

"An eviction order was obtained by the owner and all the illegal occupants were evicted from the property, but they forcefully moved back into the property."

This culminated in Wednesday's operation.

"Hijacked properties is one of the challenges the city is faced with. We are happy with the work that the team [GFIS] is doing. This breakthrough is a clear indication of the city’s commitment, working with other law enforcement agencies, to improve safety and ultimately make Joburg safer."

The city encouraged residents to report any suspected hijacked properties to the GFIS office at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.

TimesLIVE

Cape Town landlord cries foul as building hijackers try to pounce

A Cape Town landlord with almost 3,400 homes on its books says it is being targeted by would-be building hijackers.
News
1 year ago

21 suspected buildings hijackers arrested in Joburg operation

A total of 21 people suspected of hijacking properties in the City of Johannesburg have been arrested.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
X