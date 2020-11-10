Businesswoman collaborates with famous TV personalities

Phophi Mudau tells the story of her culture through her designs

“This is not just about designing, this is about me trying to tell the story of my culture, hence I study about it, hence I asked about it, hence I went to the royal family to ask about the meaning of the colours on the minwenda (traditional fabric used by the people of Venda) that we use and how the embroidery should sit. So for me, I’m trying to carry on the legacy of my culture.”



These are the words of Phophi Mudau, the woman behind P DesignsSA, during our telephonic interview. It was Mudau’s striking modern interpretation of the traditional Venda cloth that caught my eye on social media...