If it's not poor quality stock, it's no delivery at all, clients complain
'WhatsApp scammer' leaves vendors high and dry
A group of aspiring clothing vendors are counting their losses after they were allegedly scammed by a Johannesburg conman using a WhatsApp group to rob them of their hard-earned cash.
On a WhatsApp group, a Bonolo Gabanelwe promised to deliver high-quality merchandise to them which he bought from Johannesburg's Small Street. ..
