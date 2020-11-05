If it's not poor quality stock, it's no delivery at all, clients complain

'WhatsApp scammer' leaves vendors high and dry

A group of aspiring clothing vendors are counting their losses after they were allegedly scammed by a Johannesburg conman using a WhatsApp group to rob them of their hard-earned cash.



On a WhatsApp group, a Bonolo Gabanelwe promised to deliver high-quality merchandise to them which he bought from Johannesburg's Small Street. ..