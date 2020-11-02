South Africa

WATCH LIVE: Bushiri and wife back in court for bail application

By SowetanLIVE - 02 November 2020 - 10:34

Religious leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are back in the Pretoria magistrate’s court. Both are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

