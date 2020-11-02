WATCH LIVE: Bushiri and wife back in court for bail application
Religious leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are back in the Pretoria magistrate’s court. Both are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.
Religious leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are back in the Pretoria magistrate’s court. Both are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.