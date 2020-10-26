See conmen at pulpits for what they really are

A family I know recently moved into a new house. According to the Christian faith, entry into a new house ought to be preceded by a serious prayer session, to expel any evil spirit that may be lurking in the house's nooks and crannies.



And so a priest was invited to pray before the family moved in. But something strange happened. The family priest, a woman who is usually responsive and reliable, was untypically evasive and slippery...