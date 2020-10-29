When it comes to questions of criminal conduct, all of society is subject to the same penal code

Prophets and politicians are not a law unto themselves

No-one is above the law. That’s a sentiment often expressed in instances where politicians are trying to play by a different rule book than the average Joe. Politicians are human and so are prophets and so-called men of God, like Shepherd Bushiri.



And as human beings they are subject to our human laws. It matters very little whether they have performed miracles, healings and whether they promise to change their followers’ lives and fortunes. The standard should not be lowered for the professed prophets...