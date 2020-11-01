Pay us, or we'll halt service: KZN ambulance operators demand R10m owed by RAF

The Road Accident Fund has been given until Saturday to pay close to R10m owed to private ambulance operators in KwaZulu-Natal — or services will be cut.

In a memorandum handed over to the RAF on Friday, the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Association (KZNPAA) threatened to withdraw its ambulances — belonging to more than 25 emergency medical services — unless its demands were met.

“Should you fail to meet our demands and deal decisively with this economic sabotage, we shall have no option but to return here on a more radical programme. Also, we shall withdraw our ambulances, without any further notice. Our right to approach courts to enforce our rights is duly reserved,” KZNPAA chairperson Andile Nduli said in the memorandum.

He explained that KZNPAA members were owed close to R10m in unpaid claims since the RAF “arbitrarily stopped processing payments”.