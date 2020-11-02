Opposition head must revive party and smooth internal race tensions
New DA leader Steeenhuisen faces huge task to reposition party
John Steenhuisen was elected DA leader yesterday and now faces the huge responsibility of repositioning the party and addressing contentious internal race dynamics that have led to the resignation of past leaders.
Steenhuisen, who was the party’s interim leader after the departure of Mmusi Maimane last year, won the race against Mbali Ntuli, the young leader who put up a strong fight for the top job...
