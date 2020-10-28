'Why do you want to make the DA black?' - Coconut Kelz takes on Mbali Ntuli

Ntuli explained that she grew up in Durban but has homesteads in rural KwaMaphumulo and Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans, black or white, are all too familiar with Nkandla as that is where former president Jacob Zuma is from. She joked that Zuma had asked if he could join the party, but she assured Kelz that she would “strongly discourage him” against taking membership should she become the leader of the DA.

What's so special about Ntuli?

Kelz: “Why do you think you can take Helen [Zille] on? I understand that you're saying you have 'experience', which you people love saying you have when you don't. But what makes you think you can take on the leaders? That's wild.”

Ntuli said her running for office should not be seen as taking on any of the leaders on. She said all DA members are equal and have equal opportunities to grow within the party. She said there are no holy cows in politics and that she wants to ensure transparency and accountability should she win.

Speaking negatively against the DA

Kelz: “You speak so negatively about the DA, and I was having a conversation with Karen at Tasha's today and we wondered why you're so negative if you want to be the leader? Why not go back to the township and live there like everybody else?”

Throughout her campaign, Ntuli has been vocal about what she wants to fix in the DA. Some have accused her of trying to get votes by airing the party's dirty laundry in public. She told Kelz that speaking up and having uncomfortable conversations should be seen as a sign of good leadership.