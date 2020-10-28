ANC councillors point fingers at their DA counterparts

Maile's hands full as Tshwane, Joburg metros falter

The Gauteng provincial executive is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the crisis faced by the City of Tshwane after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) yesterday nullified the appointment of an administrator in the metro.



The ruling by the appeal's court in Bloemfontein came on the back of the City of Johannesburg also being given seven days to answer to allegations of legislative and governance failure...