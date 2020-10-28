ANC councillors point fingers at their DA counterparts
Maile's hands full as Tshwane, Joburg metros falter
The Gauteng provincial executive is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the crisis faced by the City of Tshwane after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) yesterday nullified the appointment of an administrator in the metro.
The ruling by the appeal's court in Bloemfontein came on the back of the City of Johannesburg also being given seven days to answer to allegations of legislative and governance failure...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.