However‚ suing the state requires legal representation and unless one can secure pro bono assistance from Legal Aid or willing private lawyers‚ there are legal fees to pay. Fortunately‚ Mulaudzi and Nndwambi are being assisted free of charge by Sigwavhulimu Attorneys‚ the same lawyers that secured Nndwambi’s successful appeal.

“We are busy with a civil claim for malicious prosecution for both men‚” says Agnes Ramanyimi of Sigwavhulimu Attorneys. “We are looking for compensation and are suing the Minister of Justice and the NPA. We had pretrial conference with the lawyers of the NPA earlier this year.” She says they are currently arranging a date for the trial at the Thohoyandou High Court.

Ramanyimi says she strongly believes the men were treated unjustly. “They were making a life. They were making a living. Mulaudzi had his own taxi. They had children and a family. Well settled. Next thing you get frustrated by the justice system. You go to jail for 12 years. And then you come back and you are unemployed. They’ve been treated roughly in prison. You don’t have money … When you left you were just a gentleman of thirty-something years. Now you are forty-something [Nndwambi is now 51]. Where do you start to adjust with this life?”

Ramanyimi says getting compensation cases for malicious prosecution are very difficult. “We can’t guarantee‚ it’s a touch and go.”

“One slight mistake and you will lose the whole case‚” says Ramanyimi. “Such as forgetting to lead the judge on something technical‚ or if I happen to omit something important‚ the lawyers for the respondent will note it and inform the judge and your case is blown. And remember‚ the loser in a civil case pays the costs.”

Mulaudzi says he had nothing when he was released. “Not even clothes‚ I had to start from scratch‚” he says. “I had to ask my mother for money to travel to town [central Thohoyandou]. When you come from being a taxi owner earning good money‚ a provider for your family‚ and then now you come out of prison and you don’t have anything‚ you have to ask your mother.” He says it was humiliating for him.