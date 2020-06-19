Ex-Scorpion Jeff Ledwaba sues NPA for R45.8m

Ex-Scorpions chief, Jeff Ledwaba, is suing his former employer, the National Prosecuting Authority, for almost R46m for malicious prosecution.

Ledwaba, a former investigating director of the Scorpions, who was in 2015 convicted of theft and fraud and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment but later acquitted on appeal in 2018 is accusing the NPA of a malicious prosecution.

The civil matter, which was instituted last year, is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria today.

Ledwaba, an attorney, was disbarred after being wrongfully accused of defrauding the Directorate of Special Operations' C-Fund by apparently submitting false claims and stealing money from a business trust involving more than R900,000.

He resigned from the Scorpions in 2005, while his name was struck off the roll of advocates in 2014.

One of the NPA witnesses against Ledwaba was former high-ranking official Lawrence Mrwebi, who was later struck off the roll as an advocate.