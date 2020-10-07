HPCSA lets anti-abortion doctor off the hook after complainant withdraws

On Tuesday the council withdrew all charges against De Vos after more than two years of delays and postponements.

Priscilla Sekhonyana, spokesperson for the council, said: “The HPCSA has received an affidavit from the complainant indicating that she no longer wishes to proceed with the complaint that was filed against Dr De Vos. She further advised that she does not wish to testify against Dr De Vos nor participate in the hearing.

“Based on this decision by the complainant, the HPCSA has no alternative but to withdraw the charges against Dr De Vos.”

De Vos, who maintained that his views on abortion were based on science rather than his religious views, was charged for disrespecting his patient's dignity, accentuating his personal and religious beliefs over his patient's rights, distributing pamphlets at work about his beliefs and failing to remain objective.

Charges 'malicious and fundamentally flawed'

In the heads of argument for the dismissal of the case, defence advocate Keith Matthee said he took the withdrawal as the closing of the case. This was presented after the HPCSA indicated to the six-member disciplinary committee that the complainant no longer wished to proceed with the matter.

Matthee said even though the defence had submitted “uncontradicted and unchallenged evidence” from three experts, which showed that having an abortion may result in long-term adverse emotional and psychological damage to the mother, and that a foetus is human life, the council provided no experts to rebut the said expert witnesses.

He argued that De Vos was acting in the best interests of the patient when he informed her that to have her unborn child killed could lead to long-term emotional and psychological damage to her. By saying this, De Vos was acting in accordance with “doing good, doing no harm” both to the pregnant patient and her unborn child, he said.

De Vos, he continued, was affirming the autonomy of the patient by giving her all the relevant information she needed to make an informed decision.