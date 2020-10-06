Sanitisers and masks during sexual intercourse
Sex workers back in business
Sex workers in Johannesburg have had to become innovative in a world where social distancing is now the norm. Street corners that had been abandoned during the higher levels of lockdown are now back in business as they adapt to a new way of life.
Kgosi, who works in the inner city, said she and her clients now wear masks and sanitise before they have sex...
