South Africa

Sanitisers and masks during sexual intercourse

Sex workers back in business

06 October 2020 - 14:32

Sex workers in Johannesburg have had to become innovative in a world where social distancing is now the norm. Street corners that had been abandoned during the higher levels of lockdown are now back in business as they adapt to a new way of life.

Kgosi, who works in the inner city, said she and her clients now wear masks and sanitise before they have sex...

