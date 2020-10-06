WATCH | Shots fired, police van set alight at Senekal court after farm murder

Emotions ran high outside the Senekal magistrate's court in the Free State on Tuesday morning, where two men linked to the murder of Brendin Horner were appearing.

Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, made a brief appearance in court. The two were arrested by Senekal detectives on Saturday at Fateng tse Ntho in Paul Roux. Horner's body was found on Friday tied to a pole in an open space on the De Rots farm.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the matter was postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application.

Makhele said after court proceedings an “unruly group” of farmers stormed the court building and demanded that the suspects be handed over to them. Makhele said the group damaged court property while forcing their way to the cells.