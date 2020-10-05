Roux Shabangu's firm loses its R340m claim against public works department

The department denied the validity of the lease on the grounds of the lack of authority of the department officials who concluded the lease.

Lease was irregular

The public protector also found the lease to be irregular in 2012.

Roux Property Fund defaulted on its mortgage bond repayment to Nedbank, the bondholder, in April 2011.

In September 2011, the department instituted proceedings against Roux Property Fund in the high court in Pretoria to declare the lease agreement void.

In November 2011, Nedbank obtained a judgment against the company in the action for payment of R248m.

On August 14 2013, the property was sold by the sheriff at a sale in execution, and was bought by Nedbank for R66m.

It was only on August 28 2014 that the company issued and served a summons on the minister claiming damages arising from the breach.

In October 2014, the minister filed a special plea asking for the claim to be dismissed on the grounds that notice had not been given timeously in terms of the Legal Proceedings Against Certain Organs of State Act.

Notice was filed late

The act states that the notice must, within six months from the date on which the debt became due, be served on the organ of state setting out the facts giving rise to the debt.

The minister also said there was no application for condonation of the late filing of the notice.

The company did nothing about this until it launched its application for damages in the high court in Pretoria on April 24 2017.