Unemployment 'an urgent matter that needs to be addressed': Pali Lehohla

Former statistician-general Pali Lehohla says the government needs to come up with an extensive plan detailing how it will eradicate joblessness among millions of South Africans.

In an interview with eNCA at the weekend, Lehohla was reacting to the latest quarterly labour force survey from Stats SA which revealed that more than 2 million South Africans lost their jobs in the second quarter of the year, during the lockdown.

“We've lost 2.2 million jobs now. Added to the 10 million who were already out of jobs, this gives us about 12 million unemployed people,” he said.

“That is a significant number and one needs to see what programme government has that deals with matters around employment.”