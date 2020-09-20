South Africa

Seven killed, three injured in head-on collision in Limpopo

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 September 2020 - 11:39
The provincial transport and community safety department said two BMW sedans collided head-on on the D19 at Sengatane around 5:30am.
Image: Limpopo transport and community safety department

Seven people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision on the D19 road outside Seshego in Limpopo on Sunday morning.

Provincial transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said two BMW sedans collided head-on on the D19 at Sengatane around 5:30am.

 “The driver of one the sedans was trying to overtake and collided with the oncoming vehicle.”

Six people were confirmed dead on the scene while a seventh died in hospital. Three others were admitted to Seshego hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed for traffic and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

In a separate incident, two people were killed in a crash in Maphalle in the Mopani district.

The driver of a VW Golf lost control and rear- ended a bakkie, Maringa said. The man was certified dead on the scene and the driver of the bakkie died later in hospital.

Four others were rushed to hospital.

“Preliminary investigations revealed reckless driving as the possible cause of the accident.”

Transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has urged motorists to drive with caution.

TimesLIVE

