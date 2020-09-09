82 Covid-19 related deaths recorded over past 24 hours
South Africa recorded 1,990 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday evening.
This brings the cumulative number of infections in the country since the start of the pandemic to 642,431.
"Regrettably, we report 82 more Covid-19 related deaths: 10 from KwaZulu-Natal, 27 from Gauteng, five from Eastern Cape, eight from Free State, 10 from North West and 22 from Western Cape," said Mkhize.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,168.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,842,898 with 21,736 new tests conducted since the last report on Tuesday.
"Our recoveries now stand at 569,935 which translates to a recovery rate of 88.7%," added Mkhize.
TimesLIVE