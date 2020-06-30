'Greedy' woman stole R3m from two employers and 'spent it on luxuries'

A 36-year-old woman has been sentenced to nine years in jail for 233 counts of fraud, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the sentence was handed down in the Port Elizabeth specialised commercial crime court.

According to Ngcakani, Bridgette Wait was employed at TAG Yachts SA in St Francis Bay between August 2014 and August 2017, and stole "just over R3m" from the company.

"One of her administrative duties was to upload creditors' banking details on the company system for payment. Some of the banking details she uploaded on the company system belonged to her," said Ngcakani.

"Consequently, between August 2014 and August 2017, TAG Yachts made 220 payments into her personal bank accounts, which equate to just over R3m. As the result of the crime, the company was placed under business rescue on August 23 2017."