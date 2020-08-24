Schools under pressure as more grades return to class

Schools had their hands full as more pupils returned to class on Monday morning. Grade 1,2,3,4,6,9,10 and 11 returned to school after they had been at home for five months as a result of Covid 19 pandemic.



In Johannesburg south by 9 am school pupils were still seen queuing outside their school entrances waiting to be screened, sanitized and have their data registered. A number of parents skipped work so as to accompany their children to school...