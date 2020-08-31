South Africa

Gauteng pupils left in limbo after schools reopen

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 31 August 2020 - 10:07

About 200  pupils in Gauteng have been left in limbo after the provincial department of education failed to place them when the schools reopened last week, due to a shortage of space created by social distancing measures.

The affected pupils include a those who could not secure placement last year through the online application for the current academic year. The department was forced to place them at different schools in January. They stayed at these schools until the lockdown was put in place in March to contain the spread of Covid-19...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
X