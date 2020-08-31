Gauteng pupils left in limbo after schools reopen
About 200 pupils in Gauteng have been left in limbo after the provincial department of education failed to place them when the schools reopened last week, due to a shortage of space created by social distancing measures.
The affected pupils include a those who could not secure placement last year through the online application for the current academic year. The department was forced to place them at different schools in January. They stayed at these schools until the lockdown was put in place in March to contain the spread of Covid-19...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.