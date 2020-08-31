Gauteng pupils left in limbo after schools reopen

About 200 pupils in Gauteng have been left in limbo after the provincial department of education failed to place them when the schools reopened last week, due to a shortage of space created by social distancing measures.



The affected pupils include a those who could not secure placement last year through the online application for the current academic year. The department was forced to place them at different schools in January. They stayed at these schools until the lockdown was put in place in March to contain the spread of Covid-19...