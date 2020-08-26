Excess deaths will soon be a thing of the past: Medical Research Council

After watching the number of excess deaths decline for the fourth successive week, SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) experts said on Wednesday that the end is in sight.

The SAMRC team has issued weekly reports about the number of deaths in excess of a prediction based on patterns of mortality in 2018 and 2019, combined with a lower number of deaths as a result of the national lockdown.

On Wednesday, estimated excess deaths from natural causes reached 39,087 for the period between May 6 — when statistics began to depart sharply from the prediction — and August 18. In the same period, the health department reported 12,112 deaths from Covid-19.

However, the SAMRC scientists said excess deaths were declining so rapidly in some provinces and cities, or had been declining for so long, that they were starting to approach the predicted number.