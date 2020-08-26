Butterworth mom found 'drunk' with dead two-week-old baby

A 39-year-old mother was arrested in Butterworth for the alleged murder of her two-week-old son, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said it was alleged the baby stopped breathing at midnight on Sunday.

Manatha said the mother allegedly wrapped the dead baby in a towel and small blanket and went to nearby bushes in Zithulele township.

When police arrived, the mother was found with the dead baby and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

She was charged with murder and appeared in the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

