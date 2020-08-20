Young mom-to-be spends six days with dead baby inside her

An eight-month pregnant mother spent six days carrying her dead baby inside her womb while waiting for a theatre bed ahead of surgery at a notorious Tshwane hospital.



Tinyiko Makwane, 22, spent the first night sitting on a chair in the maternity ward of Mamelodi Hospital, east of Pretoria, while she waited for space in theatre where she was to be operated on after being told last week Wednesday that her baby had died inside her...