Three alleged robbers fatally wounded as Hawks foil robbery at Vosloorus mall

Two alleged robbers were shot dead near the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday after the Hawks foiled a plot to rob a victim who had allegedly just withdrawn a “substantial sum” of money at a local bank.

Another suspect later succumbed to gunshot wounds in a local hospital, while a fourth was arrested during what the Hawks described as something resembling a deadly “Wild West movie scene”.

“Two firearms, ammunition and two vehicles were seized when an elite Hawks’ Technical Operations Management Section (TOMS), followed up on information received and prevented the planned armed robbery,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha.

The four suspects were at the parking lot in two vehicles, a Ford Figo and a Hyundai i20, waiting for their unsuspecting target to exit the mall after a bank transaction, Ramovha said.