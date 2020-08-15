South Africa

Hawks arrest man with suspected stolen cars linked to attempted heist

By ERNEST MABUZA - 15 August 2020 - 08:23
The Hawks have arrested a 52-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen vehicles. The vehicles were reportedly involved in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Florida on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

The Hawks on Thursday arrested a man in Malanshof, Randburg, for possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

The vehicles were reportedly involved in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said officers followed up on information about a possible lead on an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Florida earlier in the day.

“Two vehicles, a Ford Focus and an Audi, fitting the description of the vehicles alleged to have been involved in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery during the day, were identified in a yard in Malanshof.”

She said one of the vehicles was reported to have been hijacked in Douglasdale in October last year and the other in Sunnyside, Pretoria, last month.

Mulamu said the vehicles' keys were found in the suspect’s possession which resulted in his immediate arrest.

The man aged 52, is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

