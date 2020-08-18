Reduce consumption or face water cuts, Tshwane residents warned

With spring just around the corner, the City of Tshwane has issued a communique to remind residents and businesses to save water.

This period is typically associated with increased water consumption, which puts a strain on the water supply system, said the city.

“Water conservation means using our limited water supply wisely and utilising every effort to conserve it,” it said.

“While the supply may seem abundant at face value, reality is that water is not a limitless resource. It is therefore incumbent upon every resident of the city to be water-conscious to ensure that we keep our reservoirs at acceptable water levels.