'Fix this once and for all': Amnesty International SA on access to clean water for every South African

Amnesty International SA has called on the government to make good on its promises to provide water and sanitation for all, arguing that the coronavirus pandemic had made this crucial.

The group was responding on Wednesday to reports about people protesting for water supplies in rural villages of the Eastern Cape being shot at by police with rubber bullets.

The executive director of the organisation, Shenilla Mohamed, said they were alarmed by reports about police allegedly using excessive force to curb unrest in Peddie and Bathurst.

The Mail&Guardian had reported that protesting residents had poured filthy water on to their hands to illustrate their plight. They reportedly said there was no way they could comply with lockdown regulations when they could not sanitise or wash their hands.

Mohamed said: "We repeat our call, once again, that while it is critical and important to ensure that people adhere to the lockdown, the police should not use excessive force against protesters.”

Her organisation said every day people without access to clean water were in danger of contracting the coronavirus.

“Each day that passes puts peoples' lives at risk, and the government must urgently scale up its efforts to deliver water to communities, and it must do so without any further delays,” the group said.

It launched the Turn on the Tap campaign, calling on government to deliver.