Gauteng has 2,186 schools affected by Covid-19, while 18 schools are closed.

There are 2,186 schools in Gauteng that are affected by Covid-19 cases.

This was announced by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during the provincial command council weekly update. Lesufi said 1,738 educators, 742 learners, 180 administration staff members, 21 Covid-19 youth brigades and 72 general assistance tested positive for Covid-19 as of August 11 while 18 schools were closed.

The update comes two weeks after the resumption of schooling for grades 12 and 7. “Most schools have continued to operate and have been Covid-19 compliant even though there are still instances of closure and re-opening of schools due to decontamination. As of August 11, 1,995 public ordinary schools offering grades 12 and 7 were open. During the same period, 72 of the 84 public schools for learners with special needs were open,” Lesufi said.