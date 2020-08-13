Gauteng has 2,186 schools affected by Covid-19, while 18 schools are closed
There are 2,186 schools in Gauteng that are affected by Covid-19 cases.
This was announced by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during the provincial command council weekly update. Lesufi said 1,738 educators, 742 learners, 180 administration staff members, 21 Covid-19 youth brigades and 72 general assistance tested positive for Covid-19 as of August 11 while 18 schools were closed.
The update comes two weeks after the resumption of schooling for grades 12 and 7. “Most schools have continued to operate and have been Covid-19 compliant even though there are still instances of closure and re-opening of schools due to decontamination. As of August 11, 1,995 public ordinary schools offering grades 12 and 7 were open. During the same period, 72 of the 84 public schools for learners with special needs were open,” Lesufi said.
Lesufi said the department was focusing on the preparation for grades R, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 to resume schooling on August 24 and grades 5 and 8 to resume on August 31. “Curriculum is being adjusted for grades R to 11 based on the phase 1 revised annual teaching plans, phased 2 teacher guidelines, fundamental content and skills and also phase 3 which is risk-adjusted subject planning. All schools will write a trial examination from September,” Lesufi said.
He said grade 12 exams will begin on November 15 till December 15, the same date of the closure of the academic year. “The schools will then re-open on January 25 next year for teachers, then later for pupils. Grade 12 marking will conclude on January 22 and the results will be released on February 23,” Lesufi said.
