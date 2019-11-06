Sanef will not appeal Equality Court ruling on hate speech but warns against threats to journalists

The SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) has elected not to appeal an Equality Court ruling that favoured EFF leader Julius Malema after he was accused of instigating hate speech against journalists.

The ruling followed complaints by a number of senior journalists accusing Malema of perpetuating hate speech against them.

The court ruled that utterances made by Malema against them did not meet the requirement to be classified as hate speech.

Sanef has since decided to “seek other forms of recourse to tackle harassment of journalists”.

The decision, it said in a statement on Wednesday, was made after careful consideration and legal advice.