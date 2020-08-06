South Africa

Four ZCC churches torched in days

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 06 August 2020 - 07:24

Four ZCC churches have been torched in a Pretoria township this week alone by unknown people, sparking fears among members and locals that these may have been planned attacks.

The fire completely destroyed offices of the ZCC churches in Soshanguve's block M, R, X and W, north of Pretoria, in the space of three days, with one church allegedly being attacked twice...

