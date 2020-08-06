Four ZCC churches torched in days
Four ZCC churches have been torched in a Pretoria township this week alone by unknown people, sparking fears among members and locals that these may have been planned attacks.
The fire completely destroyed offices of the ZCC churches in Soshanguve's block M, R, X and W, north of Pretoria, in the space of three days, with one church allegedly being attacked twice...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.