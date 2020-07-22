South Africa

Police hunt 'kidnapper' who fled with 6-week-old baby in Brits

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 22 July 2020 - 12:13
A baby was allegedly kidnapped in Brits on Tuesday by a woman carrying another baby on her back.
A baby was allegedly kidnapped in Brits on Tuesday by a woman carrying another baby on her back.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

North West police have launched a hunt for a six-week-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped by a woman, whom the mother met in Brits on Monday.

According to police, the suspect is known as Kedibone, residing at Phase 3, Oukasie, Brits. 

“It is alleged that the mother, [aged] 19, was carrying her baby in the company of a male friend, also from Oukasie, when they met the suspect at the Brits Post Office. She then decided to accompany the suspect, who was also carrying a baby on her back, to the taxi rank, leaving the male friend behind.

“Apparently, the two women went to buy food at Shoprite Centre in Murray Avenue. [The baby's mother] allegedly left her baby with the suspect to go inside the shop. Upon her return, the suspect was nowhere to be found with the two babies. She did make enquiries regarding the suspect, but that did not yield results,” said Maria Nkabinde, Bojanala acting police spokesperson.

The suspect was wearing a brown jacket, while one of the babies was tied around her back with a pink towel. 

The police request anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jonas Mogotlane of the Brits Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences (FCS) Unit on 060 970 9200, or call the Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.

Mother collapses as Sibusiso Dakuse's alleged kidnapper/killer appears in court

Hout Bay residents filled court 4 in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday where a 23-year-old man, who allegedly kidnapped and murdered ...
News
4 months ago

Man jailed for attempting to kidnap teenager for Bitcoin ransom

A man who forcefully grabbed a child and bundled her into a rented vehicle in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, in 2018 has been jailed.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X