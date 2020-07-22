Police hunt 'kidnapper' who fled with 6-week-old baby in Brits

North West police have launched a hunt for a six-week-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped by a woman, whom the mother met in Brits on Monday.

According to police, the suspect is known as Kedibone, residing at Phase 3, Oukasie, Brits.

“It is alleged that the mother, [aged] 19, was carrying her baby in the company of a male friend, also from Oukasie, when they met the suspect at the Brits Post Office. She then decided to accompany the suspect, who was also carrying a baby on her back, to the taxi rank, leaving the male friend behind.

“Apparently, the two women went to buy food at Shoprite Centre in Murray Avenue. [The baby's mother] allegedly left her baby with the suspect to go inside the shop. Upon her return, the suspect was nowhere to be found with the two babies. She did make enquiries regarding the suspect, but that did not yield results,” said Maria Nkabinde, Bojanala acting police spokesperson.

The suspect was wearing a brown jacket, while one of the babies was tied around her back with a pink towel.

The police request anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jonas Mogotlane of the Brits Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences (FCS) Unit on 060 970 9200, or call the Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.