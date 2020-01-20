Sandra Munsamy's alleged kidnappers moved to maximum-security KZN prison

Four men implicated in the multimillion-rand “kidnapping” case of Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy are being detained at SA's only super-maximum prison facility.

This was revealed when the accused, two South Africans and two Mozambicans, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

The decision to move the accused was taken by the department of correctional services.

Only members of the media and immediate family of the accused were allowed in the gallery. The state reiterated that details and photographs of the accused were not to be made public, given the sensitive nature of the case.

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana, representing the South Africans, said he was unaware of the decision to move his clients from Westville prison to Ebongweni C-max prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

“It was brought to our attention that my clients were moved from Westville to Kokstad. It is very difficult for us to travel for consultation in this regard. We were not even consulted on this.”