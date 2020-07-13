Alcohol industry queries ban chosen over plan to curb problem drinking

The government's ban on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown was reinstated without warning on Sunday night, and without considering the industry's attempts to address behavioural changes around problem drinking.

This is the reaction from the SA alcohol industry, including the National Liquor Traders Council, SA Liquor Brand owners Association, the Beer Association of SA, Vinpro, the Liquor Traders Association of SA and manufacturers.

The industry said it has continuously engaged with government over the past month to ensure compliance with the limited trading days and hours imposed when the initial ban was modified, as well as adherence to the safety protocols in formal retail and taverns.

"Despite these engagements, the industry was given no warning about the ban, nor an opportunity to consult with the national coronavirus command centre before a decision was made. No consideration was given to the immediate logistical difficulties it poses for suppliers, distributors and retailers."

"President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to reinstate the nationwide ban on the sales, dispensing, and distribution of alcohol with immediate effect is deeply troubling.

"The industry shares with the government its concerns regarding the increase in Covid-19 infections, and will continue to support efforts to curb this unprecedented health emergency. This includes prioritising lives and safeguarding livelihoods across the sector during this pandemic while ensuring that we adhere to safety, responsible trading and the sensible consumption of alcohol.

"We reiterate our commitment to partner with government to create a social compact that drives behavioural change regarding the use and consumption of alcohol. The industry initiated contact with the government in this regard on July 6, and we are awaiting a response.