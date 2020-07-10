Scourge of Covid-19 and devastation it has brought is coming closer to home

Caxton Publishers, which publishes hundreds of freesheet community newspapers all over SA, has also announced it is phasing out its magazine operations.

The Caxton stable included Bona, a contemporary of Drum, although it lacked the gravitas of the latter.

The magazine industry was already under siege as online offerings stole a march on print media in general. Covid-19 then came around for the coup de grace.

But this is not just about media companies collapsing. This is about people dying. About our economy sinking.

In the face of all this, sadly, some people are still dismissive of the scourge.

However, every cloud has a silver lining. With the imposition of lockdown, as a writer and lover of books, I started doing live readings on Facebook, every weekday. My readings are in English and Zulu. I read for kids.

My following has been growing, so much so that the reading series has been featured on many radio shows. There's even a possibility it might move to television. But that's another story. What I have found heartening is the black parents' hunger for help with the children's mother tongue.

Many have also bought my Zulu books, written for younger readers. Some parents have asked me to extend my readings to other languages. Even if I could speak all our local languages, realistically it would be impossible to help all.

This, however, gives me hope that parents have not given up on their children learning their mother tongue.

It's a fight worth pursuing. Scientific research shows that a solid foundation in the mother tongue is to the advantage of the child at school. Which is why Afrikaner parents insist on their children learning in their mother tongue, especially at foundation level.