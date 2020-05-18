Councillor accused of meddling in food parcels distribution

Community members on the West Rand have accused a local councillor of interfering in the distribution of food parcels which were meant for the needy.

Residents of Borwa township in the Rand West Municipality, in ward 26, claim that local councillor Wiseman Matsha totally forgot them when the council received money for the distribution of food parcels.

“The distribution of parcels happened around April 16. We got nothing in our ward. We know our ward councillor received the food parcels but community members did not get anything. How can it be that the whole ward does not get any of the food parcels? We have issues that the councillor got involved in the distribution of parcels in the first place. The ANC and also the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] have stated clearly that councillors should not be involved. We have people in our community who really need the help but they did not benefit,” said one of the residents.

Sowetan has established that the South Deep Education and Community Trust, belonging to Gold Fields, received a request from Rand West of about R300,000 for relief. The trust paid the money and allowed the municipality to help the poor.

However, Matsha dismissed the allegations and said some of the community members in his ward did receive the food parcels.