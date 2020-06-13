Solidarity Fund approves R17m in funding to support victims of gender-based violence

The Solidarity Fund has approved R17m in funding for initiatives that support victims of gender-based violence as part of its efforts to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March to pool financial resources to help address the social and economic impact of Covid-19, noted the upsurge in the number of incidents of gender-based violence as the country grapples with the pandemic.

It said the funds would be allocated to the National Shelter Movement, a non-profit organisation that supports a network of 78 shelters across the country, 55 Thuthuzela Care Centres, a government initiative aimed at ensuring justice for victims, and the gender-based violence (GBV) command centre which operates a national call centre facility managed by qualified social workers.