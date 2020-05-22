South Africa

'Do not return to schools'- Sadtu urges Northern Cape teachers

By yoliswa sobuwa - 22 May 2020 - 11:55
Teachers have been advised to stay home
Image: 123rf.com/ PaylessImages

The South African Democratic Teacher's Union have urged their members in Northern Cape (NC) to stay at home on the 25th and not report for duty.

This comes after minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on Tuesday that teachers will be expected back at school on Monday. The Sadtu Northern Cape said the education department in that province was not ready to open schools. This delay will have an impact on the re-opening for Grade 12 and 7 pupils on June 1.

Sadtu NC provincial secretary Palesa Nqumashe said the department in their circular 21/2020 issued on May 15 indicated that the reporting of the school management team on May 11 and teachers on May 18 were postponed and the new dates will be communicated to all stakeholders in due course."

Until such communication is issued, we urge our members to stay at home on Monday," she said.

Nqumashe said the union will eagerly await for the pronouncement by NC education Mac Jack on Monday.

"We trust that the MEC will pronounce the position of the province that will be in the best interest for everyone. As Sadtu we are not opposed to the re-opening of schools and our teachers are keen to go back to work. However the department had the obligation to ensure that it's employees and the learners return to hygienic and safe schools," Nqumashe said.

