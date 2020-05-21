Gauteng schools to get R15,400 for sanitising measures

The Gauteng education department has announced that R15,400 will be transferred to 1,752 schools that have been deemed to have the capacity to undertake the cleaning services themselves.

This was revealed in the department’s review of readiness for opening of schools presentation. According to the presentation, the cleaning and disinfecting of schools will be coordinated through districts.

“The money will be for the appointment of local capacity to clean the schools and all schools will have to provide proof of a certificate to confirm that cleaning and disinfection was done based on a checklist including copies of the invoices. These are the schools with competent school governing body (SGB) and school management team (SMT).”

The department said Bidvest will clean and disinfect the 577 schools that have been deemed not to have the capacity to undertake the cleaning themselves. The province have 331 schools affected by vandalism and arson. According to the presentation, the seven schools that had their administration blocks burnt have each received three mobile classes.