Gauteng schools to get R15,400 for sanitising measures
The Gauteng education department has announced that R15,400 will be transferred to 1,752 schools that have been deemed to have the capacity to undertake the cleaning services themselves.
This was revealed in the department’s review of readiness for opening of schools presentation. According to the presentation, the cleaning and disinfecting of schools will be coordinated through districts.
“The money will be for the appointment of local capacity to clean the schools and all schools will have to provide proof of a certificate to confirm that cleaning and disinfection was done based on a checklist including copies of the invoices. These are the schools with competent school governing body (SGB) and school management team (SMT).”
The department said Bidvest will clean and disinfect the 577 schools that have been deemed not to have the capacity to undertake the cleaning themselves. The province have 331 schools affected by vandalism and arson. According to the presentation, the seven schools that had their administration blocks burnt have each received three mobile classes.
“An assessment and job cards for 313 schools have been completed and supply chain management processes are underway for minor repairs. The assessment shows that there are sufficient classrooms available in all these schools for the returning grade 7 and Grade 12 learners.”
When it comes to school access control guidelines, the department said all schools must ensure they plan to use one entry and exit point.
“The security should only allow learners who are wearing masks and those without should be provided with a surgical mask before entering the school grounds. The learners and teachers will have their temperatures checked before proceeding to enter the school buildings,” read the report.
The department said the districts have already begun the orientation of principals on the re-opening.
“The appointment of additional cleaning staff is still being assessed and will be based on need. A total of 50 posts are reserved for the substitution of personnel affected by Covid-19. A total of 7,000 youth interns are also being recruited to support Covid-19 management in schools and offices."
