Lockdown delinquent charged for trying to run over traffic cop

A 37-year-old Cape Town man refusing to let his freedom of movement be curbed by lockdown regulations has been charged with attempted murder after nearly running over a traffic cop.

"Metro police officers in Delft had their hands full when a suspect reversed into a patrol vehicle, tried to run over officers with his vehicle and fled the scene of the accident," the City of Cape Town's metro police department said on Monday.

"The 37-year-old suspect was arrested for attempted murder, malicious damage to property, fleeing the scene of an accident and failing to comply with a lawful instruction of a peace officer."

The man was also charged for the transgression of the national Disaster Management Act and resisting arrest.

He was one of 23 people arrested by metro police and Cape Town traffic services department at the weekend on a range of charges, including drug possession and theft.