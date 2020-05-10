Cops discover R1.7m in dagga to be taken by truck from KZN to Cape Town

Five people were arrested after they were caught loading 57 bags of dagga into a truck at business premises in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg.

Police officers and a security company who embarked on an intelligence driven operation, said the truck had been scheduled to travel to Cape Town on Saturday night.

Police said that information was received that the illegal operation was taking place at a business premises on Edison Road, and officers “kept surveillance on a truck that was used to transport the dagga”.

“Police observed five suspects loading dagga into the truck and pounced on the premises. All five suspects, aged between 21 and 45, were placed under arrest,” said police spokesperson, Brig Jay Naicker.

Naicker said a total of 57 bags of dagga, with each bag weighing between 30 to 40 kilograms, were seized. The street value of the dagga was estimated at R1.7m.