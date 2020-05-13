South Africa

KZN police station closed as officer tests positive for Covid-19

By Orrin Singh - 13 May 2020 - 21:37
Decontamination teams fumigate the Inanda police station on Wednesday.
Decontamination teams fumigate the Inanda police station on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The Inanda police station, north of Durban, was closed on Tuesday after a female sergeant tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to TimesLIVE that the station was immediately evacuated and the members were sent to their respective homes and instructed to self-isolate while awaiting screening and testing.

"The decontamination of the station started today [Wednesday] and over a 140 members have been tested so far," said Naidoo.

"A temporary community service centre has been set up within the perimeter fencing of the station precinct. It is expected that by tomorrow [Thursday] the station operations will be back to normal."

Naidoo said the infected member was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X