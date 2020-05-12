South Africa

Boy, 17, arrested for killing, setting father alight

By Iavan Pijoos - 12 May 2020 - 10:13
Mpho Robert Mohale, 47, was found murdered at their home in Roerfontein Village by a relative last week Thursday.
Image: Saps

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly murdered his father at their home in Sekgosese, Limpopo, police said on Tuesday.

His body was found “engulfed in flames” and covered with a corrugated iron sheet, police said.

“Preliminary investigations then indicated that the deceased's son was seen by neighbours prior to the discovery, allegedly burning something.”

A manhunt was launched and the boy was arrested in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Sunday.

A murder case had been opened.

