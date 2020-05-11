U.S. Justice Department probe sought for slaying of unarmed black man in Georgia.

Georgia's attorney general asked federal prosecutors on Sunday to investigate local law enforcement's response to the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man who authorities say was slain by a white ex-police officer and his son as the victim jogged through a small town.

The case, in which the suspects were arrested more than two months after the shooting and days after a videotape of the killing was made public, touched off a furor in the southeastern Georgia community of Brunswick and among civil rights activists nationwide.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were taken into custody on Thursday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with aggravated assault and murder in the Feb. 23 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in Brunswick, about 300 miles (480 km) southeast of Atlanta.