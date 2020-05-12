Pandemic gives Ladysmith Black Mambazo time with family

Multi Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has been using the national lockdown break to recharge after its national tour was cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The group was forced to cancel its US tour and other performances that were scheduled from March to July.

Founding member Albert Mazibuko said being on national lockdown has given time to be creative. He said they were embracing the lockdown in so many ways.

Mazibuko said: "We spent a lot of time travelling internationally and one of the things that have made us to embrace the lockdown is that it has given us an opportunity to spend enough time with our families. I'm enjoying that I have to bond with my grandchildren so that they know me well. We are enjoying family time.