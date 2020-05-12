Pandemic gives Ladysmith Black Mambazo time with family
Multi Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has been using the national lockdown break to recharge after its national tour was cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak.
The group was forced to cancel its US tour and other performances that were scheduled from March to July.
Founding member Albert Mazibuko said being on national lockdown has given time to be creative. He said they were embracing the lockdown in so many ways.
Mazibuko said: "We spent a lot of time travelling internationally and one of the things that have made us to embrace the lockdown is that it has given us an opportunity to spend enough time with our families. I'm enjoying that I have to bond with my grandchildren so that they know me well. We are enjoying family time.
"Secondly, spending more time in SA has made us appreciate our country and see that it was beautiful with its people."
Mazibuko explained that the group had been using the break to share ideas on the songs and spruce up choreography for the new songs.
"I have always wanted to compose songs but did not have time to do that. I have also composed some songs but they are not finished. Secondly, I have always wanted to write down the history of the group and now that I have time I'm doing that."
Mazibuko has appealed to the nation to be patient, saying Covid-19 would pass despite what he said was the alarming way it killed people.
