Taxis use 'back routes, gravel roads' to sneak between Gauteng and Limpopo

Travelling between provinces has not stopped despite it being banned under the lockdown.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko discovered how people were sneaking across provincial borders this week.

Mazibuko said traffic officials stopped a taxi carrying 22 passengers — 11 of them children — in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Saturday.

“They are coming from Marble Hall in Limpopo and allege that they used gravel roads to avoid roads with roadblocks,” Mazibuko posted in a tweet.