South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to address the nation on how lockdown will be lifted

By Staff reporter - 23 April 2020 - 20:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation at 20:30 on how the lockdown will be lifted.

- TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X