OPINION | Ndabeni-Abrahams broke lockdown laws, so there is only one thing to do: Fire her, Mr President

Why Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams remains in the cabinet remains the biggest mystery of Cyril Ramaphosa’s “New Dawn”.

She has embarrassed Ramaphosa and his government several times before — and she is capable of causing more damage.

The latest episode is an indication that Ndabeni-Abrahams has no sense of occasion and no grasp of the task on her shoulders as a leader in government to lead by example.

How will President Cyril Ramaphosa stand on a podium and order ordinary South Africans to stay at home when one of his ministers has no regard of the national lockdown regulations?

The excuse given by her friend, former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana — that Ndabeni-Abrahams went to his home to collect protective gear for students she was working with — is pathetic and the president must not accept it.